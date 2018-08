FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lanxess Chief Executive Matthias Zachert is not available to become CEO of Thyssenkrupp, a source familiar with the matter said, ending speculation that he could replace interim CEO Guido Kerkhoff.

Lanxess was not immediately available for comment.

