Land, labour reforms to push economic growth: 15th Finance Commission chairman N K Singh

New Delhi: Expressing concern over muted private investments, 15th Finance Commission chairman N K Singh on Friday said in order to push economic growth, the new government should take on the challenge of introducing reforms in areas including land and labour.

He also noted that fiscal rectitude is an important intergradient in sustaining long term economic growth and is the core of long term macroeconomic stability.

Macroeconomic stability is one of the things that will guide India's high growth trajectory, he said at an event organised by Assocham here.

On the reforms front, Singh said "one single thing that we could not reform was factors of production -- labour, land and capital. We were unable to achieve success on reforming factors of production."

Labour laws remain extremely complicated and there is a need to bring reform by revisiting some of the issues like long term contracts and dispute resolution, he said.

Besides, there is a need to visit the area of cost, procedure and processes of land acquisition, he said and added that the cost of capital remains high which needs to come down so that business become globally competitive.

"The fact that our economy is not competitive is ... connected with the inability of successive governments to be able to take on this difficult challenge. In terms of the wishlist for any new government it would be that in this first year in office will they look to this...it needs political will".

"That is why I think the sagacity of the Indian people to elect strong, stable government will be one of the important factors which will bring reform in some of the factors of production," he added.

With regard to high debt-to-GDP ratio, he said, this ratio is misaligned with other peer group countries.

The effort of the government is to bring this down and both centre and state governments are well on track to bring the debt-GDP ratio to a prescribed level, he added.

He also said the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee 2017, has suggested bringing down the debt-to-GDP ratio to 60 percent by 2024-25.

The FRBM committee, which was headed by Singh, also recommended that the states should bring down their debt-to-GDP ratio to 20 percent by the same period.

Central government debt is estimated at 48.9 percent as a percentage of GDP for 2018-19. It is expected that Central government liabilities will come down to 47.3 percent of GDP this fiscal, as per Budget 2019-20.

The outstanding liabilities of the state governments stand at 23.4 percent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at end-March 2017, with a range of 46.3 percent in Punjab and 15.1 percent in Chhattisgarh, as per an RBI study on state budgets.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.