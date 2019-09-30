Lakshmi Vilas Bank's problems, will corporate tax cut revive economy; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank problems show continued weakness in financial system

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) faces a tough choice in considering the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with Indiabulls Housing Finance. The regulator has placed lending restrictions on Lakshmi Vilas citing its weak capital position and high level of sour loans. Read here to see what this means for the bank, for the merger plans and more importantly, what all this says about RBI’s supervisory capabilities.

Which is a bigger boost to the economy — tax cuts or government spending?

This has been one question that’s been on everyone’s minds. The government’s corporate tax cuts were substantial but will they be enough to get growth going? Would the results have been better if the government had put more money in the hands of the people so that consumption growth would recover? The recent UNCTAD’s Trade and Development report has addressed this very issue. Read here to see what it says.

IRCTC IPO: A gem available at a discount

IRCTC is a government company that has made a name for itself in booking railway tickets online, eliminating the need for queuing up for tickets. While e-ticketing volumes are one part of the story, that’s not all there is to the business. Click here to read about the company and what our analyst makes of its business prospects and clean and light balance sheet and its IPO’s valuations.

Technical Picks

TVS Motor: The stock has corrected to its psychological support level offering a good risk-reward trade. Read here to see how to trade this move.

Berger Paints: Berger Paints is one of the strongest counters in the futures segment and it has formed a pattern that makes it right for a trade. Read here for more.