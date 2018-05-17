You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Lachlan Murdoch to replace brother James as Fox CEO after Disney deal

Business Reuters May 17, 2018 00:05:53 IST

Lachlan Murdoch to replace brother James as Fox CEO after Disney deal

By Munsif Vengattil

(Reuters) - Twenty First Century Fox's Chief Executive Officer James Murdoch will leave the company and be succeeded by brother Lachlan once the company sells off its TV and film assets to Walt Disney Co.

James, younger son of the media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, decided months ago that he will pursue an opportunity of his own after quitting Fox, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairmen of the new Fox, while current Chief Financial Officer John Nallen will also take the role of chief operating officer.

Fox agreed last year to sell the bulk of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney in a $52.4 billion deal. It expects to ask shareholders for approval of the transaction this summer.

The company has declined to comment on reports that Comcast Corp is preparing a rival all-cash offer for the same Fox assets.

The new Fox will house assets including Fox News, Fox Business Network and sports cable networks, the company said.

James Murdoch currently serves as chairman of Sky PLC, where he was earlier forced out for four years after a phone-hacking scandal.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores