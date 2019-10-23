L&T Q2 net profit rises 13% to Rs 2,527 cr; total income up 16% to Rs 35,925 cr

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday posted over 13 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,527.26 crore for the quarter ended 30 September.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 2,230.49 crore in the year-ago period, Larsen & Toubro said in a filing to the BSE.

"The overall PAT at Rs 2,527 crore, including the PAT from discontinued operations for the quarter ended 30 September, 2019, grew by 13.3 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous (financial year)," the company said in a statement.

The consolidated total income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 35,924.89 crore, over Rs 31,086.59 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Consolidated PAT from continuing operations for the quarter ended 30 September was Rs 2,309 crore, registering a growth of 10.3 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the statement said.

The company won new orders worth Rs 48,292 crore at the group level during the quarter ended 30 September, registering a year-on-year growth of 20 percent.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .