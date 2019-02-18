L&T arm wins over Rs 7,000-cr contract for building airport; shares up marginally

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Tourbo (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won a contract for building a major airport.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but specified that as per its classification, the mega-project is in the range of over Rs 7,000 crore.

"L&T Construction has secured a mega contract for design and construction of a major airport. The engineering, procurement and construction orders have been secured to execute development works of a major airport," L&T said in a statement.

It, however, did not specify the name of the airport.

The company said the scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement and construction of passenger terminal building, a new runway, rehabilitation of a runway, taxiways and aprons, a new elevated eastern cross taxiway, landside roads, utility infrastructure, drainage and modifications for the existing terminal.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with $18 billion in revenue.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,248 apiece, up 0.38 percent from their previous close, on BSE.

