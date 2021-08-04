A day before the launch of its IPO, Krsnaa Diagnostics allocated as many as 56,28,937 equity shares to its 44 anchor investors

Diagnostics company Krsnaa Diagnostics is going to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, 4 August. The Krsnaa IPO will be available for bidding till Friday, 6 August during market hours. Bidders can subscribe for the shares during market hours on these three days. The price band has been fixed at Rs 933 to Rs 954 per share.

Through this IPO, the company plans on raising up to Rs 1,213 crore at the higher end of the price band.

The issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 85,25,520 equity shares. The selling shareholders include Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund I, Lotus Management Solutions, Kitara PIIN 1104 and PHI Capital Trust-PHI Capital Growth Fund-I. The IPO also has fresh issues worth Rs 400 crore.

For those who want to invest in an IPO, it is necessary to have a trading application like Zerodha, UpStox, a UPI ID and most importantly, a demat account. Subscribers can use these trading apps or through the net banking account of your bank.

A day before the launch of its IPO, Krsnaa Diagnostics allocated as many as 56,28,937 equity shares to its 44 anchor investors. At Rs 954 per share, the company was able to raise Rs 537 crores from its anchor investors. As many as 46.93 percent or 26,41,560 equity shares were given to nine domestic mutual funds through 16 schemes.

Krsnaa Diagnostics provides a range of diagnostic services which include pathology/clinical laboratory, tele-radiology, and imaging (including radiology). This service is provided to both public and private hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres across India.