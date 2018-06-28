Football world cup 2018

Business Reuters Jun 28, 2018 07:05:13 IST

Korean Air chief appears for questioning at South Korean prosecutors' office

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines <003490.KS> Chairman Cho Yang-ho appeared on Thursday at the prosecutor's office for questioning on tax evasion and other charges.

An outburst by Cho's youngest daughter, Cho Hyun-min, sparked public outrage about the alleged abuse of power by South Korean family-owned conglomerates, or chaebols, leading to investigations of several of his family members.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 07:05 AM

