Korean Air chief appears for questioning at South Korean prosecutors' office

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines <003490.KS> Chairman Cho Yang-ho appeared on Thursday at the prosecutor's office for questioning on tax evasion and other charges.

An outburst by Cho's youngest daughter, Cho Hyun-min, sparked public outrage about the alleged abuse of power by South Korean family-owned conglomerates, or chaebols, leading to investigations of several of his family members.

