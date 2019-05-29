KLM to start direct flights on Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from 31 October, to hike frequency to Mumbai

New Delhi: Expanding its footprint in India, Dutch carrier KLM announced on Wednesday that it will start flights on Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from 31 October.

The flag carrier of Netherlands said the flights will operate from Bengaluru on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"Effective 31 October, 2019, KLM will launch a thrice-weekly direct service from Bengaluru to Amsterdam. These flights will be operated by the Boeing 787-9 (Dreamliner) equipment with a seating of 294," the airline said in a statement.

The airline also announced that from 2 September, it will add one additional frequency between Mumbai and Amsterdam.

"This will be the fourth frequency on this route," it said.

From 30 September, a fifth frequency would be added on Mumbai-Amsterdam route, and from 28 October, daily flights would be operating on this route, the Dutch carrier said.

"The flights between Delhi and Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol will be operated as usual," it said.

"This winter alongside the increased capacity and frequencies of KLM, Air France will increase capacity with enlarged aircraft operations from Mumbai and Bangalore to Paris Charles de Gaulle (airport) with Boeing 777 operations," it added.