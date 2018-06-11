You are here:
KKR nears agreement to acquire Envision for about $5.5 billion - WSJ

Jun 11, 2018

(Reuters) - KKR & Co LP is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. physician services provider Envision Healthcare Corp for $46 a share, or about $5.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

A deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said, citing sources.

The companies did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 00:05 AM

