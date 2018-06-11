KKR nears agreement to acquire Envision for about $5.5 billion - WSJ

(Reuters) - KKR & Co LP is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. physician services provider Envision Healthcare Corp for $46 a share, or about $5.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

A deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said, citing sources.

The companies did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

