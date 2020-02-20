Kiran Mazumdar Shaw named EY Entrepreneur of 2019; to represent India at global meet in June

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director, Biocon, was named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 and presented the award by Ernst & Young (EY). Shaw will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo from 4 – 6 June 2020.

Awards were also announced for nine other categories, with the winners representing both mature industries and unicorns, who are riding the wave of change and transforming India’s business landscape. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) Awards is the only global business award program in the world, which is celebrated across 60 countries.

Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Falguni Nayar, Founder, and CEO of Nykaa E-Retail has conferred the Start-up category award while Arun Bharat Ram, Chairman, SRF was conferred the Manufacturing category. KBS. Anand, Managing Director and CEO, Asian Paints, was honored as the Entrepreneurial CEO.

