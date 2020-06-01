Kia Motors launches refreshed version of SUV Seltos; prices start at Rs 9.89 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi: Kia Motors India on Monday launched a refreshed version of its popular SUV Seltos with price starting at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The refreshed Seltos now comes equipped with ten new features related to safety, convenience, connectivity and design, over and above other key enhancements, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, many existing features in higher variants such as sunroof are now available in lower variants too, the statement added.

The company further said that based on market research and customer preference, it has also decided to discontinue its two variants of – Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT.

"The refreshed Seltos is the result of a deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, and our customers'' desires and requirements, and we are confident it will continue to win hearts for Kia in India," Kia Motors India Managing Director & CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

He further said, "the Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India. It laid a strong foundation for Kia in the country and as a vehicle... the Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment."

Similar to the previous version of the Seltos, the refreshed version will continue to be available in two distinct design lines: Tech Line aimed at family-oriented customers and GT Line aimed at enthusiasts who are young at heart, Kia Motors India said.

"With the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident that we will deliver customer delight that is unparalleled," Shim added.

The SUV will be available in three engine options of 1.5 litre petrol, 1.4 litre GDI petrol and 1.5 litre diesel, across 16 variants priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it added.