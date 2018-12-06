Kia Motors inks pact with Andhra govt to drive in eco-friendly models, develop EV infrastructure

New Delhi: Automaker Kia Motors India on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Andhra Pradesh government to lend its support in increasing the uptake of electric vehicles (EV) and the development of local infrastructure for such models.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim, Kia Motors said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Kia Motors has provided the state government with three vehicles -- a Niro Hybrid, Niro Plug-in Hybrid and a Niro EV.

The company is also installing a vehicle charging station at Vijayawada for representatives from the regional government to charge their new environmentally-friendly fleet.

Andhra Pradesh government is developing 14 smart cities and Kia is working with the state government to design a new generation of a transportation system that best serve the citizens in each of these cities.

"This new partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government highlights how we can support the growth of EV infrastructure and uptake of eco-friendly vehicles, bringing exciting new possibilities for future mobility in India," Shim said.

Kia Motors is building its first manufacturing facility in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. The plant is expected to begin production in the second half of 2019 and produce around 3 lakh units per year