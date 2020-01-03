Kia Motors hikes prices of SUV Seltos by up to Rs 35,000 across variants from 1 January

New Delhi: Kia Motors on Friday said it has increased price of its SUV Seltos by up to Rs 35,000 across variants from 1 January.

The price hike is in the range of Rs 25,000-35,000 across various variants of Seltos, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

The South Korean automaker had launched its maiden vehicle, Seltos in India last August with price starting from Rs 9.69 lakh.

It is now available at a price range of Rs 9.89-16.29 lakh.

Other companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota and Renault which had last month said they would increase prices of their vehicles from January, are yet to announce it.

