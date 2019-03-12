KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,323 cr across various businesses

Mumbai: Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,323 crore across various businesses in both domestic as well as international markets.

In its transmission and distribution business, the company secured turnkey orders of Rs 287 crore across India, UAE and the Americas.

The company has bagged contract of extension of 765 kV GIS substation order from PGCIL in India, a 132 kV GIS substation order in UAE, while its subsidiary SAW Towers has secured various orders in the Americas, the statement said.

KEC's railway business has secured orders for composite and overhead electrification works aggregating to Rs 644 crore in India, while its civil business has secured fresh and change orders for works aggregating to Rs 91 crore from leading automobile companies.

The smart infra business has secured two orders as master service integrator for Smart City ICT Components aggregating to Rs 233 crore for brownfield and greenfield Smart City, while the cables business has secured orders of Rs 68 crore for various types of cables and cabling works.

"The second substation order in the UAE strengthens our substation portfolio in the Middle East market. The order wins in railways help us to further consolidate our order book and establish leadership in this sector," company's managing director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

He further said the orders secured by the smart infra business gives it the confidence that this segment can become a significant part of KEC's overall business portfolio going forward.

