Karvy case gets murkier, who benefited the most from India's economic growth; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

The Karvy case gets murkier

The Karvy case is becoming messier by the day and threatens to take down an important segment of the market—loans against shares (LAS)— albeit for the short term. Reports say that the hearing of Karvy's lenders before the securities and exchange board of India (SEBI) has not gone well for them. It is said that SEBI is unlikely to provide them with any relief. What does this mean? Read more.

Who benefited the most from India's economic growth?

The United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) human development report (HDR) for 2019 is all about the need to reduce glaring inequality in the global economy. The Indian economy has seen high rates of growth since 2000; over the period 2000 to 2018, average growth in incomes was 122 percent. But this growth was hardly shared equally. Who benefited? Read more.

Are mid-cap IT companies safe bets?

Mid-cap IT companies had a mixed bag of performance in recent times. At the onset of the digital revolution, their smaller size had made these nimble-footed companies adopt digital capabilities earlier and hence report relatively better numbers. However, in recent times, client concentration risks and sector challenges in light of the global slowdown have come to the fore. Is mid-cap IT still a safe bet? Or should investors be discerning in this space? Read more.

Hyderabad Industries: What should investors do?

Building material solutions company Hyderabad Industries Limited (HIL) reported a weak performance in the second quarter of FY20. The company had a solid FY19, but its performance in the first half of FY20 has been disappointing due to lacklustre demand and increasing raw material prices. While near-term prospects appear sluggish, the long-term outlook is promising on the back of management initiatives to drive future growth. Read more.

Chart of the day

What do OECD's composite leading indicator index show for India?

Picks from our technical analysts (please click on security name to access recos)

Tech Wabag

Biocon

JSW Steel

Bank Nifty

