Kalyan Jewellers IPO: Price band, size and other important details for investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kalyan Jewellers will be launched on Tuesday, 16 March.

The Kerala-based jewellery chain’s IPO which has a size of Rs 1,175 crore will close on Thursday, 18 March. It provides an offer for sale worth Rs 375 crore for 4.31 crore shares and fresh issues of Rs 800 crores for 9.19 crore shares. Here are the details for investors before the launch of the Kalyan Jewellers IPO.

The company was established by TS Kalyanaraman in 1993. It manufactures gold and other jewellery items for regular wear and special occasions. As reported by Moneycontrol, Kalyan Jewellers has 107 showrooms in India and 30 in West Asia.

Shares worth Rs 2 crore have been reserved for the employees of Kalyan Jewellers. Highdell Investment, an investor in the company will sell shares worth Rs 250 crore through the offer for sale. For the issue, shares worth Rs 125 crore will be sold by the founder promoter TS Kalyanarama.

Price Band and Lot Size

The price band of the Kalyan Jewellers IPO has been fixed at Rs 86-87 per equity share and its lot size is 172 shares. Investors can buy one lot of Kalyan Jewellers IPO for Rs 14,964, as reported by Business Standard.

Usage of funds

Kalyan Jewellers aims to use as much as Rs 600 crore for its working capital requirement and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Quota

As much as 50 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers. Retail investors have a quota of 35 percent while 15 percent of the issue is for non-institutional investors.

Important dates

Kalyan Jewellers IPO will launch on 16 March and will be open till 18 March. The shares allotment will be finalised by 23 March and refund of money to anchor investors will happen on 24 March.