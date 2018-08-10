Industrial growth expands 7% in June on higher manufacturing, mining and power generation output

New Delhi: Industrial output recorded a growth of 7 percent in June on account of higher output in mining, manufacturing and power generation segments.

Factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was revised upwards for May at 3.9 percent from previous estimate of 3.2 percent estimated earlier, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday.

The cumulative growth for the period April-June 2018 stands at 5.2 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63 percent of the index, grew by 6.9 percent in June, as against a decline of 0.7 percent in the year-ago month.

Power generation segment saw a rise of 8.5 percent during the month as compared to 2.1 percent growth a year ago.

The mining sector output recorded an impressive growth of 6.6 percent in June as against 0.1 percent in June 2017.