You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Industrial growth expands 7% in June on higher manufacturing, mining and power generation output

Business Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 18:39:28 IST

New Delhi: Industrial output recorded a growth of 7 percent in June on account of higher output in mining, manufacturing and power generation segments.

Factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was revised upwards for May at 3.9 percent from previous estimate of 3.2 percent estimated earlier, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The cumulative growth for the period April-June 2018 stands at 5.2 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63 percent of the index, grew by 6.9 percent in June, as against a decline of 0.7 percent in the year-ago month.

Power generation segment saw a rise of 8.5 percent during the month as compared to 2.1 percent growth a year ago.

The mining sector output recorded an impressive growth of 6.6 percent in June as against 0.1 percent in June 2017.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 18:39 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores