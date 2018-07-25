JSW Steel Apr-Jun quarter net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 2339 cr, total income up 25%

New Delhi: Domestic steel major JSW Steel's consolidated net profit jumped over three-fold to Rs 2,339 crore in the quarter ended 30 June.

The company had clocked Rs 624 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

Its total income in the April-June quarter increased to Rs 20,577 crore from Rs 16,412 crore in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel's expenses stood at Rs 17,206 crore as against Rs 15,518 crore.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 0.52 percent down at Rs 316.65 apiece on BSE.