JSW Energy net profit jumps 28-fold to Rs 108.44 cr in March quarter; total income falls 8% to Rs 1,847.65 cr

Business Press Trust of India May 20, 2020 18:54:14 IST

New Delhi: JSW Energy on Wednesday reported a 28-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 108.44 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

The company's consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company was Rs 3.87 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the firm said in a statement.

According to the statement, total income stood Rs 1,847.65 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 2,018.16 crore a year ago.

It also reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,081.18 crore for FY20 as against Rs Rs 684.49 crore in 2018-19.

Total income in the last fiscal was Rs 8,559.69 crore in 2019-20, compared to 9,505.56 crore in 2018-19.

The board has also declared a dividend of Re one per equity share of Rs 10 (10 percent), on the paid-up Equity Capital of the company for the year ended 31 March, 2020.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 18:54:14 IST



