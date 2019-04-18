JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co switched roles for two women executives on Wednesday, putting Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake in charge of consumer lending and naming card services chief Jenn Piepszak to take Lake's place.

The moves were announced in an internal memo from Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and the bank's two co-presidents.

Both women are 49 and the changes are effective on May 1.

Dimon has a practice of moving executives into different positions to broaden their experience in the bank.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

