Johnson & Johnson says new tests find no asbestos in FDA-tested baby powder

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that 15 new tests from the same bottle of its baby powder previously tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found no asbestos.

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson recalled around 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the United States after U.S. health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

