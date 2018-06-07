J&J to sell sterilization unit to Fortive for $2.7 billion

(Reuters) - U.S. drug maker Johnson & Johnson
J&J's advanced sterilization products (ASP) business, part of its Ethicon Inc unit, generated revenue of about $775 million in 2017.
Fortive, a maker of industrial products, plans to finance the acquisition through debt or equity and with available cash and said it expected the acquisition to add to adjusted earnings in the first full year after the transaction.
Everett, Washington-based Fortive was spun-off in 2016 from Danaher Corp
