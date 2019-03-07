J&J prices ketamine-like depression treatment at $590-$885 for two doses

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday its nasal spray depression treatment, called Spravato, will be priced at $590 for a 56 mg dose and $885 for 84 mg.

During the induction phase of the therapy, which lasts for a month, patients will be treated twice a week with either dose, resulting in a wholesale acquisition cost or list price in the range of $4,720 to $6,785, Janssen spokesman Greg Panico said in an email statement.

Subsequent maintenance doses will be provided either once a week or every two weeks, adding up to monthly costs ranging from $2,360 to $3,540.

The list price of a drug is not necessarily what patients actually pay. Out-of-pocket costs vary based on an individual's healthcare plans and the duration of treatment.

J&J's Spravato, which is chemically similar to commonly-abused ketamine, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, making it the first new depression treatment in more than 30 years.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.