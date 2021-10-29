JioPhone Next Price launched in India; buy 4G smartphone for Rs 1,999

Customers can get the budget 4G smartphone in India by paying an upfront cost of Rs 1,999. The remaining amount can be paid via the company's easy EMI scheme

Jio and Google Friday announced that the much-anticipated JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone jointly designed by the two companies, will be available in stores from Diwali for Rs 6,499 per unit.

However, customers can get the budget 4G smartphone in India by paying an upfront cost of Rs 1,999. The remaining amount can be paid via the company's easy EMI scheme.

"This is the first time that a phone in the entry-level category is getting a financing option. This makes the entry price extremely affordable and almost equal to a feature phone price," the joint statement said.

Voice-first features, language translation + a smart camera - we built the JioPhone Next in deep collaboration with @reliancejio to meet India's unique needs & languages. Excited to see this device help more Indians access the internet through a smartphone https://t.co/hEcqm0esBh — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2021

Jio has announced four different JioPhone Next EMI plans for its customers. Under the Always-on Plan, which has a duration of 18 months and 24 months, customers will have to pay only Rs 350 or Rs 300, depending on the choice of tenure. Users will also get 5GB of data + 100/min of talktime per month.

The next plan is the JioPhone Next Large plan. Under this plan, customers can pay Rs 500 for 18 months or Rs 450 for 24 months. Users will get 1.5GB of 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls.

The third Reliance Jio plan for JioPhone Next is called XL. Customers can choose to pay Rs 550 for 18 months or Rs 500 for 24 months. Under this plan, users get 2GB of high-speed 4G data daily and unlimited voice calls.

#JioPhoneNext can also be purchased upfront for Rs 6,499 pic.twitter.com/ZnFdAJKwoA — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 29, 2021

Lastly, the XXL plan. Reliance JioPhone Next buyers can pay Rs 600 per month for 18 months or Rs 550 for 24 months and get 2.5GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls.

The smartphone, build on Qualcomm chipset, will be available across India on JioMart Digital retail stores.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, "I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, in spite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The company is also offering data and talk-time bundled with EMI payments for Jionext phone.

"I have always been a firm believer in the power of the Digital Revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians. We have done it in the past with connectivity. Now, we are enabling it again with a smartphone device," Ambani said.

