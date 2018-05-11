You are here:
Jio launches Rs 199 post-paid plan, offers ISD calls at 50 paise per minute to US, Canada

Business PTI May 11, 2018 12:08:27 IST

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Thursday announced a new post-paid plan with monthly rental of Rs 199, and an ISD calling service at a starting price of 50 paise per minute.

The company also announced international roaming service with outgoing calls at Rs 2 per minute onwards.

"'Zero-Touch' postpaid plan to offer unlimited benefits at Rs 199 per month, international calling starting at 50 paise per minute and international roaming at Rs 2 for voice, data & sms for all Jio customers," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Reliance Jio. Representational image. Reuters

The subscription for the plan will start from from 15 May. At present, the lowest monthly rent of Jio post-paid plan is Rs 309.

Customers opting for Rs 199 will not require to pay any security deposit and they will get unlimited free voice, sms and 25 GB data at 4G speed, the company said.

On ISD calling and international roaming service, Jio said all its customers, pre-paid and post paid, will be able to activate these services through MyJio app.

Jio subscribers on international roaming will be charged Rs 2 for outgoing and incoming calls and SMS to and from India in select countries if they travel without any special plan.

Jio will offer calls at 50 paise per minute to the US and Canada, Rs 2 per minute to China, France, Italy, the UK, Singapore, Bangladesh. Calls to the Middle East countries will be charged in the range of Rs 4-6 per minute.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 12:08 PM

