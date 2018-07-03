Jindal Steel & Power posts 36% rise in domestic crude steel production in Q1

New Delhi: Private steel maker JSPL on Tuesday reported a 36 percent rise in the domestic crude steel production to 1.23 million tonnes (MT) for the quarter ended 30 June.

The company had clocked production of 0.90 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

"JSPL also recorded a 46 percent growth in domestic sales during first quarter of 2018-19 to 1.18 million tonnes, up from 0.81 million tonne in the first quarter of the previous fiscal," Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) said in a statement.

In India, the company has two integrated steel plants in Raigarh and Angul.

JSPL had posted quarterly crude steel production at 1.26 million tonnes as of 31 March, 2018.