Jindal Defence is all set to manufacture small arms domestically in partnership with Brazilian defence firm Taurus Armas S.A. The two companies, who had signed a joint venture agreement back in 2020, are set to start production in a plant in Haryana’s Hisar from January. According to a Mint report, the plant was set up with an initial investment of $5 million for the land and construction costs. In a statement to the media outlet, CP Agrawal, the head of defence and composite business at Jindal Defence and Aerospace, said that the plant is Hisar is expected to manufacture small arms for use by the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), like a 9mm pistol.

The two companies are also in talks to make a 5.56 x 45mm carbine, which the Indian Army requires in large numbers. A Request for Information process has been initiated by the Centre government for this weapon, in which Jindal Defence and Taurus Armas are participating. According to Agrawal, the joint venture also aims to make “the 7.62 x 39mm which will be a replacement for the AK platform and will be supplied to the CAPF and Indian Armed Forces”.

He further added that the company is waiting for plant approval from various stakeholders to begin production. The weapons are expected to be exhibited at the upcoming DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar.

What is the joint venture deal between Tauras Armas and Jindal Defence?

In 2020, Jindal Defence and Tauras Armas signed a joint venture in the 51:49 equity ratio. The deal marks the entry of the Delhi-based company into small arms manufacturing. The deal by the Abhyuday Jindal-promoted company is also expected to boost India-Brazil ties and maximise domestic opportunities in the small arms manufacturing sector.

The joint venture company will manufacture small arms based on transfer of technology from Taurus Armas. While the Brazilian firm did have initial concerns about technology transfers, Agrawal stated that “the perspective has changed now. We are going to have a completely Made in India weapon”.

By January next year, Jindal Defence expects to have 92 per cent indigenous content (IC) in its 9mm pistols and over 50 per cent of the same for its carbines. It also hopes to build pistols with 100 per cent IC and carbines with 70 per cent IC ratio by June 2023.

