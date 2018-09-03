Jet Airways starts Vadodara-Indore daily direct flights; airline to roll out 28 new services this month

Vadodara (Gujarat): Private carrier Jet Airways commenced Sunday its daily direct flight services to Indore from here in Gujarat.

With the launch of these services, the number of flights operated from the Harini airport here now stands at 23 per day.

The introduction of the Vadodara-Indore flight is a part of the Jet Airways' plans to roll out 28 new services this month to cater to the rising demand for domestic and international travel in emerging cities.

Vadodara airport director Charan Singh said budget carrier IndiGo is also set to expand its operations from here with a flight to Hyderabad, starting 15 September.

Jet Airways had announced Wednesday that it will start 28 new flights, including daily services from Indore to Jodhpur and Vadodara this month. The flights include nine "industry first" routes such as those connecting Indore with Jodhpur and Vadodara, it had said.

These new services would promote travel and stimulate business activities, especially for small and medium enterprises located in and around Vadodara and Jodhpur, it added.