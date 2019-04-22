Jet Airways shutdown impact: Airline fares on short-haul routes go up by 10-15%; 62% hike on Mumbai-Hyderabad route

There has been a spike in airfares, mainly after grounding of scores of planes by ailing Jet Airways earlier and then shutting down of operations on 17 April 2019.

Though the Ministry of Civil Aviation last Thursday directed airlines to keep fares at affordable levels and not indulge in predatory pricing, amid rise in ticket prices, airfares on short-haul routes such as Delhi-Dehradun on long weekends has risen sharply, say media reports.

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the movement of airfares is being closely monitored. The average ticket prices have gone up in the range of 10-15 percent across various sectors even as airlines like SpiceJet and IndiGo have mounted additional capacity. Ankur Bhatia, executive director at diversified travel and hospitality major Bird Group, said, “the average fare level is higher... in the range of 10-15 percent," an Air India executive said, an IANS report said.

Tickets booked a week before for travel between 1-10 April show up to 62 percent airfare hike. Flights on Mumbai-Hyderabad spiked 62 percent for April over same period last year, according to data provided by Cleartrip.com. Likewise, Mumbai-Delhi route showed a 52 percent jump in fares, Delhi-Mumbai 49 percent hike, and Hyderabad-Mumbai fares were costlier by 48 percent.

Airlines announce additional flights

Meanwhile, Indigo announced it will operate 10 additional flights out of Mumbai and 8 additional flights from Delhi. "Effective May 2019, the airline will operate 10 additional flights out of Mumbai and 8 additional flights from Delhi. These flights will also connect to IndiGo's existing domestic and international network," adding "This is an effort to make it easier for customers to find affordable fares during the busy season."

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it will dry lease six more Boeing 737 planes, and roll out of 24 daily new flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi as it seeks to encash void left by the temporary grounding of Jet Airways.

The move comes close on the heels of the airline announcing expansion of its fleet by 21 more planes-16 B737s and five turboprop Boombardier Q400s, besides connecting the country's financial hub with a host of international destinations.

Mumbai was one of the two main bases of Jet Airways before it temporarily halted operations on Wednesday.

"SpiceJet will induct six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease and it has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to import these planes," the airline said in a statement.

Subject to regulatory approvals the aircraft would begin joining SpiceJet's fleet in the next ten days, it added.

GoAir is offering discounts on tickets starting at Rs 1,375. Ticket at this rate is for Bagdogra to Guwahati route till June 2019. Other routes being offered are Ahmedabad-Bengaluru at fares starting from Rs 3,573 for travel period from 15 July-18 July, Ahmedabad to Chennai Rs 3,348 for travel period till June 2019, Ahmedabad to Mumbai Rs 2,149 for travel period 1 July-31 July, Bengaluru to Ahmedabad at Rs 3,938 for travel period till June 2019, Bengaluru to Patna Rs 3,799 for travel period 12 August-31 August, Chennai to Ahmedabad Rs 3,750 for travel period till June 2019, Guwahati to Bagdogra Rs 1,649 and Guwahati to Delhi Rs 4,377 for travel period till June 2019. Kochi to Ahmedabad Rs 4,478 for travel period till June 2019, Kolkata to Delhi Rs 4,201 for travel period till June 2019, Kolkata to Mumbai Rs 5,500 till June 2019, Patna to Bengaluru Rs 5,050 till June 2019, Ahmedabad to Mumbai Rs 1,799 for travel period 15-18 August, Ahmedabad to Hyderabad Rs 1,799 for travel period 5-31 August, and Ahmedabad to Jaipur Rs 1,499 from 3-9 July.

Air Vistara has announced up to 10 percent off on domestic flight tickets on a single ticket booking on select routes for a minimum of four passengers on economy class except economy lite, according to Vistara's website.

--With agency inputs

