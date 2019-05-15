Jet Airways' shares tank nearly 7% to Rs 120.25 after four senior executives quit on Tuesday

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways continued to fall for the third straight session on Wednesday, dropping nearly 7 percent, after four senior executives, including chief executive Vinay Dube and his deputy Amit Agarwal, quit the ailing airline.

After a weak opening, the scrip further tumbled 6.85 percent to Rs 120.25 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares slumped 6.90 percent to Rs 120.

In top-level exodus at grounded Jet Airways, four senior executives have quit the ailing airline.

Amid lenders scrambling to find a suitor, the cash-starved carrier on Tuesday announced the exit of three executives -- Dube, Agarwal and Company Secretary Kuldeep Sharma -- while a source said the carrier's Chief People Officer Rahul Taneja has also put in his papers.

Shares of Jet Airways had on Tuesday plunged over 7 percent and had plummeted over 8 percent Monday.

Jet Airways stopped flying from 17 April after it ran out of cash.

