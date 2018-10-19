Jet Airways shares soar 6% to Rs 229 amid reports of Tata Sons mulling acquiring stake in crisis-hit firm

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways soared 6 percent on Friday amid reports that Tata Sons is mulling acquiring stake in the crisis-hit firm.

The stock surged by 6.06 percent to end at Rs 229.30 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 8.18 percent to Rs 233.90.

On the NSE, shares of the company jumped 6 percent to close the day at Rs 229.70.

In terms of the equity volume, 13.24 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Tata Sons is mulling acquiring stake in crisis-hit Jet Airways, according to sources.

The sources said Tata Sons is mulling purchasing stake in Jet Airways and the plans are at a very early stage.

When asked about the reports that Tata Sons is in discussions with Jet Airways for purchasing stake, an airline spokesperson said the information is "totally speculative".

Meanwhile, the BSE has sought clarification from Jet Airways on 19 October, 2018, with reference to this news.