Jet Airways shares soar 15.5% to close at Rs 72.60 on NSE, continue Thursday's sharp rally

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways zoomed 15.5 percent on Friday, continuing the previous day's sharp rally.

The scrip witnessed choppy trading, touching a high of Rs 79.75 and a low of Rs 39.10 during the day on the BSE. Intra-day, the scrip jumped 24.60 percent despite a weak opening. It finally closed at Rs 72.45, up 13.20 percent.

At the NSE, shares of the airline climbed 15.51 percent to close at Rs 72.60.

Shares of Jet Airways had witnessed an unprecedented rally on Thursday, bouncing back sharply after days of massive declines to close the day over 122 percent higher.

The airline had stopped flying on 17 April and banks voted for bankruptcy on 17 June.

Jet Airways, started over 25 years ago, stopped flying after it ran out of cash and unpaid lessors took away most of its 100-odd operational aeroplanes.

