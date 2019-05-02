Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Jet Airways shares plunge 12% to close at Rs 134.85, hit 1-year low during the day

Business Press Trust of India May 02, 2019 17:15:31 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways plunged 12 percent on Thursday amid a report that bidders for the company so far appear uninterested in following up on their expressions of interest.

Jet Airways shares plunge 12% to close at Rs 134.85, hit 1-year low during the day

Representational image. Reuters.

Investors deserted the Jet Airways' counter since the start of trading in the morning and the scrip closed at Rs 134.85, plunging 12.04 percent on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 20.41 percent to Rs 122 -- its 52-week low.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip dropped 11.70 percent to close at Rs 135.40.

On the traded volume front, 35.08 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over three crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation went lower by Rs 209.14 crore to Rs 1,531.86 crore on the BSE.

Jet Airways ceased operations on 17 April after months of financial difficulties and multiple attempts at saving the oldest private sector airliner failed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 17:15:31 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement