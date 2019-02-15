Jet Airways seeks to raise about Rs 6,000 cr from govt fund, stake sale; shares rise 7.5%

Jet Airways plans to raise about $840 million (about Rs 6,000 crore) from a government fund and a rights issue, Business Television India said, a day after the company’s board approved a deal for some lenders to infuse funds and restructure debt.

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will funnel Rs 1,500 crore ($210 million) into the debt-laden carrier for a 20 percent stake and Jet Airways may propose to raise Rs 4,500 crore via a rights issue priced at Rs 125-150 per share, Business Television India reported, citing sources.

Jet Airways said on Thursday its board had approved a rescue deal that will make its lenders its largest shareholders and fix a near Rs 8,500 crore ($1.2 billion) funding gap.

Jet Airways and the fund were not immediately available for comment.

Shares in Jet Airways were volatile, dropping as much as 4.8 percent when trading opened on Friday and rising as much as 7.5 percent later as investors cheered the rescue deal. The stock was at Rs 232 rupees by 0825 GMT.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.