Jet Airways says in talks with various investors amid reports of founder Naresh Goyal seeking Etihad support

Business Press Trust of India Nov 22, 2018 12:10:00 IST

New Delhi: Jet Airways said on Wednesday it continues to be in active discussions with various investors, amid reports that its founder Naresh Goyal is in talks with Etihad for financial support.

Representational image. Reuters.

The response came after the BSE sought a clarification on the news report that 'Naresh Goyal and Etihad discussing merger of Jet Privilege and Jet Airways. Naresh Goyal in Abu Dhabi in talks with Etihad for financial support'.

Terming such reports as "speculative in nature", the airline said it is committed to make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulations to avoid any speculative activities.

"The company continues to be in active discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing to navigate through the current headwinds and create long term growth," Jet Airways said in a filing to the BSE.

Etihad holds 24 percent stake in Jet Airways.

Jet Airways, which is battling financial woes, also told the exchange that there are no discussions or decisions by its board that would require disclosure under Sebi norms.

Shares of the airline rose nearly 3 percent to close at Rs 318.60 on the BSE.


Updated Date: Nov 22, 2018 12:10 PM

