Jet Airways rises 9.5% to Rs 250 amid reports of stake sale deal talks with Tata Group

Business Press Trust of India Nov 05, 2018 19:58:09 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways soared 9.5 percent on Monday amid reports of initiation of second round of talks with Tata Group for a deal.

Representational image. Reuters.

The stock surged 9.47 percent to end at Rs 250.75 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 10.95 percent to Rs 254.15.

On the NSE, shares of the company zoomed 9.20 percent to close at Rs 250.25.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 247.45 crore to Rs 2,848.45 crore on the BSE.

In terms of the equity volume, 12.68 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Meanwhile, the BSE has sought clarification from Jet Airways (India) with reference to the news on Monday.


