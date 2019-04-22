Jet Airways grounded: JetPrivilege says members need not worry, JPMiles value, safety remain intact; all you need to know

With the temporary shutdown of Jet Airways on 17 April due to liquidity crunch, the move pushed airline's loyalty and rewards management company, JetPrivilege, into uncertainty and lakhs of its members started worrying about their JPMiles.

JPMiles is a loyalty, rewards and recognition programme offered by JetPrivilege. Frequent flyers of Jet Airways and its partner carriers helped them earn JPMiles, the reward points, in huge numbers.

JPMiles secure, says airline

Like the passengers, who booked tickets in Jet Airways before the temporary grounding of the airline and worried about the refund now, the JPMiles earners are also concerned about if they can encash the reward points.

According to a PTI report, JetPrivilege has assured its members of the value of their JPMiles and safety.

JetPrivilege, the company that handles Jet Airways' loyalty programme JPMiles, in a statement on 17 April said, "We would like to assure our members that the value of their JPMiles are secure and remain intact as members still have the choice to redeem their JPMiles to fly free across more airlines and destinations anywhere."

A report in Business Standard also said that the JetPrivilege members could remain unconcerned about their JPMiles.

The report said its members are able to redeem their JPMiles to fly free across more airlines, any destinations, any flights and any seats in India and globally, starting with the same JPMiles requirement as before under its air reward offering, called 'Select Flights'.

Though there is a concern among the JetPrivilege members that their JPMiles could lapse after the grounding of Jet Airways, the positive sign is that such a thing may not happen as the JPMiles are handled by JetPrivilege, a part of the Etihad Aviation Group and not the Jet Airways directly, according to News18.

In 2014, JetPrivilege Private Limited became a part of the Etihad Aviation Group after the strategic alliance between Jet Airways and Etihad Airways, the report said.

According to JetPrivilege website, "JetPrivilege provides its members multiple opportunities to earn JPMiles while flying. JPMiles can be earned not only when you fly with Jet Airways or Etihad Airways but also when you fly across any of our 20+ airline partners."

Refund process to passengers may impact

Meanwhile, airlines lobby International Air Transport Association (IATA) on 18 April suspended the membership of the grounded Jet Airways of its clearinghouse system, a move that is likely to impact the refund process to passengers.

The suspension of membership, which comes in the wake of the airline halting operations temporarily from last night, is with immediate effect, IATA said in a circular.

Passengers who purchased Jet Airways tickets through IATA accredited travel agents are advised to submit their refund through the same, as soon as possible, IATA said adding the travel agent will then liaise with IATA and Jet Airways to process the refund.

Jet Airways' last flight landed at the Mumbai airport on 17 April from Amritsar and became the seventh carrier to shutter operations in the past five years. The over 25-year-old airline had sought an Rs 400-crore emergency fund from its lenders to whom it already owes over Rs 8,500 crore, but was refused as the airline was not ready to offer more collaterals.

— With PTI inputs

