Jet Airways-Etihad stake buy deal: SEBI says no reference received on relaxing rules

New Delhi: Markets watchdog SEBI on Thursday said it has not received any reference on relaxation in rules regarding Jet Airways.

The regulator's statement comes amid reports that relaxations have been sought by Gulf carrier Etihad for infusing additional funds into crisis-hit Jet Airways, which is listed on the exchanges.

In its brief statement issued in the afternoon, SEBI referred to reports about certain relaxations of regulations with respect to Jet Airways.

However, the regulator did not provide elaborate.

"It is hereby clarified that SEBI has neither received any reference in this regard from any quarter nor has it expressed any views in the matter," the statement said.

Shares of Jet Airways rose nearly three per cent to Rs 272 on the BSE at around 1330 hours.

Grappling with financial woes, Jet Airways is looking to raise fresh funds, including from strategic partner Etihad, which currently holds 24 percent stake in the airline.

According to reports, Etihad has sought various relaxations, including exemption from possible open offer in case it infuses more funds into Jet Airways.

