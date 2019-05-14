Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube quits citing 'personal reasons', third top executive to quit ailing airline today

Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube has resigned with immediate effect, according to a filing in the exchanges.

"We wish to inform you that Vinay Dube, Chief Executive Officer of the company, vide his letter dated 14 May 2019, has resigned from the services of the company with immediate effect due to personal reasons," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.

Along with him, Rahul Taneja, Chief People Officer (CPO) has also put in his papers, said media reports.

Earlier today, Amit Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and deputy CEO resigned from Jet Airways citing personal reasons, the debt-ridden airline informed stock exchanges today.

Shares of Jet Airways Tuesday plunged over 7 percent, its second day of decline, after the company's deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer (CFO) Amit Agarwal resigned.

The scrip tanked 7.42 percent to close at Rs 129.10 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 12.44 percent to Rs 122.10.

On the NSE, shares plummeted 7.33 percent to close at Rs 128.90.

In terms of volume, 22.14 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over one crore shares were traded on the NSE.

Shares of Jet Airways had plummeted over 8 percent Monday amid continued uncertainty over bidders.

"We wish to inform that Amit Agarwal, the deputy chief executive officer and CFO of the company, has resigned from service due to personal reasons, with effect from May 13," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.

The airline seized operations temporarily around mid-April due to acute liquidity crisis.

Most of the airline's board members have also quit in last one month.

The cash-strapped airline founded by Naresh Goyal, said the resignation is with effect from yesterday.

The airline seized operations temporarily around mid-April due to acute liquidity crisis. Most of the airline's board members have also quit in the last one month.

Shares of Jet Airways (India) Limited plummeted over 8 percent on Monday amid continued uncertainty over bidders.

The scrip tumbled 8.14 per cent to close at Rs 139.45 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 11 percent to Rs 135.05. On the NSE, shares tanked 8.40 percent to close at Rs 139.

Meanwhile, the embattled airline which received two unsolicited bids is now looking at it, raising hopes for the revival of the debt-laden carrier which was forced to ground its entire fleet last month.

Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways submitted a bid for a stake in India’s Jet Airways, the unit of State Bank of India (SBI) overseeing the sale of the stricken airline said on Friday.

SBI had invited binding bids for a stake in the airline, which is saddled with roughly $1.2 billion in bank debt. Binding offers were due by 1800 IST (1230 GMT) on Friday.

Etihad, which already holds a minority stake in Jet, is interested in re-investing in the airline, subject to certain conditions, a spokesman for the Middle Eastern carrier said earlier on Friday.

However, he added that Etihad “cannot be expected to be the sole investor” and “additional suitable investors would need to provide the majority of Jet Airways’ required recapitalisation.”

Etihad gave no indication whether it was working with any other investors that might take a majority stake in Jet.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.