The last date for the submission of the annual life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra is 30 November. Government pensioners have to submit their annual life certificate by this date to continue receiving their pension. Pensioners who are 80 years old and above have been allowed to submit their life certificate from 1 October, since they are given two months for the submission. Jeevan Pramaan Patra is a biometric enabled digital service created for the pensioners. Pensioners of state government, central government, or any other government organisation can benefit from this facility. There are different ways of submitting Jeevan Pramaan.

Here are the six ways through which government pensioners are able to submit their annual life certificate:

1. Directly submit life certificate to Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs):

Central government pensioners are able to submit their life certificate directly to the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) by appearing in person.

2. Submit using doorstep banking:

The PSB Alliance, which contains 12 public sector banks, offers “Doorstep Banking” for clients in 100 major cities across India. The service for collecting life certificates has been made accessible by the PSB Alliance under this facility. A PSB agent will visit the pensioner’s door to offer the same.

3. Submit life certificate via Jeevan Pramaan Portal:

The life certificates can be submitted online through the Jeevan Pramaan Portal. The Jeevan Pramaan app is available for download from the portal. Pensioners must also submit their fingerprints via UIDAI-mandated equipment. An OTG cable can be used for linking a fingerprint device to a mobile phone.

4. Submission of life certificate signed by designated official:

A pensioner who presents a life certificate in the needed format and with the necessary signatures is excused from appearing in person. According to the CPAO scheme handbook, a list of designated officials who are authorised to sign life certificates is provided as Annexure-I.

5. Submit life certificate via postman at home:

The Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) introduced the doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate via postman in November 2020. For submitting a life certificate using this facility, a pensioner is required to download the Postinfo App from Google Playstore.

6. Submit life certificate with face authentication:

Pensioners can also submit life certificates with the help of a face authentication technology system based on UIDAI Aadhaar software. Using this method, a digital life certificate can be created from any Android smartphone by taking a live photo of the pensioner and uploading it online to the Jeevan Pramaan app.