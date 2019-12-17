Jaypee Infratech insolvency: Lenders, home buyers approve NBCC's bid to acquire debt-laden realty firm

New Delhi: Jaypee Infratech's financial creditors, including lenders and home buyers, have approved the bid of state-owned NBCC to acquire the debt-laden realty firm under the insolvency process, according to sources.

They said that NBCC's resolution plan has been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with 97.36 percent voting.

#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Sources Say NBCC's resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech cleared by CoC, receives 97.36% votes (Vs 66% required), reports @_ritusingh Alert: Jaypee Infra has a debt of over Rs 10,000 cr to an IDBI Bank-led consortium pic.twitter.com/TleO2ruahs — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 17, 2019

This is the third round of the bidding process to find a buyer for Jaypee Infratech, which went into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in August 2017.

The successful resolution will provide a big relief to over 20,000 home buyers who are stuck in various housing projects launched by Jaypee Infratech in Noida and Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) for many years.

