You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Japan's SoftBank to invest up to $100 billion in India solar power project - NHK

Business Reuters Jun 15, 2018 06:05:07 IST

Japan's SoftBank to invest up to $100 billion in India solar power project - NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> has decided to invest $60 billion-$100 billion in a solar power project in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to make an announcement soon after final arrangements and made, the report said.

The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia's government, NHK said.

SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.

SoftBank said in March its Vision Fund would invest in creating the world's biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 06:05 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores