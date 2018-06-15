Japan's SoftBank to invest up to $100 billion in India solar power project - NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> has decided to invest $60 billion-$100 billion in a solar power project in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to make an announcement soon after final arrangements and made, the report said.

The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia's government, NHK said.

SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.

SoftBank said in March its Vision Fund would invest in creating the world's biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

