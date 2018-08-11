Japan's Motegi: Japan, U.S. will continue trade talks, meet in September

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he had productive trade talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and they planned to hold another meeting in September.

He said both acknowledged the importance of expanding trade between the two nations.

"We will continue talks and proceed further at next meeting we plan to hold in September," Motegi told reporters on Friday after two-day talks in Washington.

Motegi said he and Lighthizer exchanged views on individual trade areas but nothing had been decided.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; writing by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; editing by Andrew Roche)

