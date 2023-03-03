Japan is making every possible effort to revive its tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in spite of government incentives, resumption of international cruises and return of foreign tourists, recovery has been piecemeal. Chinese tourists, who make up a big chunk of foreign visitors to Japan, have been slow to return, complicating matters. Border controls for travellers from China were eased on Wednesday, with COVID-19 tests visitors becoming optional. However, there is still time before the tourists from mainland China will reach the pre-pandemic levels, a Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide representative told Nikkei Asia.

The average occupancy rate for hotel rooms in the country fell 10 points to 64.2 per cent for January, as per American research firm STR. This makes it the first time that the rate has fallen below 70 per cent since September. Shiori Sakurai, business development manager at STR, told Nikkei that occupancy rates in Japan tend to be low in January. However, the country’s bid to entice foreign visitors seems to be losing momentum. One big factor for the low rate is the slow return of Chinese tourists, who constituted almost 30 percent of inbound visitors before the pandemic.

What was the situation in Japan earlier?

Pre-pandemic occupancy levels were about 80 per cent due to strong demand from foreign travellers. At the zenith of Japan’s border restrictions, the levels plunged to below 20 per cent.

Following a government campaign providing coupons for local businesses and subsidies for hotel stays, a recovery was seen in the occupancy rates from October last year. The loosening of border controls also helped the occupancy reach 76.4 per cent in November, the highest since the pandemic began.

The number of travellers to Japan has been moving upwards, reaching 56 per cent of the January 2019 numbers at the start of 2023, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. But the number of travellers from China was 96 per cent below the January 2019 figures.

Room rates are holding up better compared to the occupancy rates. The country’s average was 15,342 yen ($112), indicating a fall of 1,764 yen from December 2022. However, the rate was still 14.6 per cent higher than that in January 2019.

“In addition to the National Travel Support campaign, changes in the industry, such as inflation and pricing that takes into account foreign exchange differences for tourists visiting Japan, are pushing up rates,” Sakurai said.