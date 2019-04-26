Japan's easy monetary policy not aimed at FX: senior BOJ official

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy is aimed at achieving its 2 percent inflation target and does not seek to influence currency rates, a senior BOJ official said on Friday.

"It's natural for monetary policy to vary from country to country" as each central bank takes measures deemed most appropriate for its country's economy, BOJ Executive Director Eiji Maeda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

