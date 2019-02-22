Japan's Aso: Trump has never mentioned FX when talking about Japan trade

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump has never mentioned currencies when discussing trade with Japan.

Aso, speaking to reporters, said Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed that currencies would be discussed between each country's finance ministry.

Aso spoke in response to a question about media reports that the United States had requested a provision on yuan stability in trade talks with China and how that could affect Japan's trade talks with the United States.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

