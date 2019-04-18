Japan's Aso to travel to U.S. April 25 for meeting with Mnuchin: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will travel to the United States on April 25 to meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the sidelines of a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump, a source said on Thursday.

Aso and Mnuchin may discuss provisions against currency manipulation that the United States hopes to include in a trade agreement with Japan, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

