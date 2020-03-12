Japanese advertising firm Hakuhodo acquires domestic MarTech company AdGlobal360 for undisclosed sum

As part of expanding growth strategy in India, Hakuhodo INC, Japan’s second-largest advertising company has acquired AdGlobal360 (AGL) for an undisclosed sum, the company stated.

Adglobal360 was ranked as the fastest-growing MarTech Company in 2019 by Deloitte.

AdGlobal360 is Hakuhodo’s first acquisition in India as it seeks to enhance its technology and digital footprint.

Welcoming AdGlobal360 to the Hakuhodo Group, Nobuaki Kondo, President of Hakuhodo International, said, “We are very happy to welcome longtime partner AGL into the Hakuhodo family. We look forward to working even more closely with AGL, as our companies learn from each other and strive toward offering the best digital marketing solutions to clients in India."

Hakuhodo, which was founded in 1895, is one of the few agencies in India that offers communication and business solutions to clients, not through specialist silos, but by integrating skill sets into a single structure, Kondo said.

"Our strategic focus on satisfying client needs in India will continue alongside initiatives such as AGL,” he added.

Founded in 2009, AdGlobal360 is headquartered in Gurugram in Haryana with a current employee strength of over 460. The company offers end to end digital solutions to a plethora of brands across industries.

Confirming the deal, Rakesh Yadav, CEO of AdGlobal360, said, “We believe client-agency partnership of the future will not just be a story of integrating communication and customer touch-points, but also in seamlessly integrating marketing with the client’s technology infrastructure. This is what is going to make insights more meaningful and actionable. This is a common vision we share with Hakuhodo.”

