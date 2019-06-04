You are here:
Japan, U.S. to hold working-level trade talks June 10-11

Business Reuters Jun 04, 2019 07:05:24 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will hold working-level talks on trade in the United States on June 10-11, Japan's economy minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said on Tuesday.

During the talks, the two countries will discuss technical aspects of industrial and agricultural goods trade, Motegi told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

